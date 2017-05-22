Storm topples tree in Gulfport

Storm topples tree in Gulfport

Sunday

Larry Ladner describes the storm that split an oak tree in the front yard of his house Saturday night on Jones Street in Gulfport near Anniston Elementary School. Heavy rain in South Mississippi has caused flooding on low-lying roads.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at May 22 at 9:51PM CDT

Gulfport, MS

