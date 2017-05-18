She faced life in prison in a cocaine...

She faced life in prison in a cocaine case. That changed after she pleaded guilty.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A woman who faced up to life in prison in a cocaine-trafficking case now faces five to 40 years in a plea deal. Bobbie Gayle Gartin, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday on a Jan. 14, 2015, drug deal in Biloxi involving one kilo of cocaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend... May 16 Gremlin 5
James Jordan May 13 Chris 3
u said no more cheating May 13 im looking at it 18
Tattoo May 12 Inkman 1
Concidered "Family" in the workplace. May 11 Fed up employee 1
Government paperwork cooks May 10 Fed up employee 1
Opiates (Nov '13) May 10 Jxx 35
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC