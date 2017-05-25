Second, smoke-free casino on the way ...

Second, smoke-free casino on the way to Island View

Wednesday

Officials prepare for the groundbreaking Wednesday for a $75 million, smoke-free casino south of U.S. 90 at Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport. This will mark $400 million in investment by the casino owners and friends, Rick Carter and Terry Green, since they bought the former Grand Casino after Hurricane Katrina.

