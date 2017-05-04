Seabee identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Harrison County
A Seabee stationed in Gulfport has been identified as the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Mississippi 15 in Harrison County. Jimmy Truong, 27, of San Diego, California was pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck, just south of Old Highway 15, Chief Deputy Brian Switzer said Sunday.
