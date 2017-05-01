Patrons say bed bugs are biting them at Gulfport movie theater
More than one person on Facebook is complaining that bed bugs bit them or family members while they were watching movies at Cinemark 16 theater. A corporate spokesman for Cinemark failed to respond to two messages left Monday by the Sun Herald.
