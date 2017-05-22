Multicultural festival draws diverse crowd
The purpose is to bring the community together to learn about the different cultural influences that are right here in south Mississippi. According to co-organizer, Renata Flat, the small festival began at Point Cadet, but has made its way to downtown Gulfport even utilizing a portion of fishbone Alley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo
|Sun
|Hermit
|4
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
|u said no more cheating
|May 13
|im looking at it
|18
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|May 11
|Fed up employee
|1
|Government paperwork cooks
|May 10
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Jxx
|35
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC