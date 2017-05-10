Mom a absolutely positivea prayers ke...

Mom a absolutely positivea prayers kept her daughter alive

Caitlin Johnson Irwin grows stronger daily after giving birth to a baby boy, then having a heart transplant less than a month later. Baby John Patrick Irwin III was delivered two months early, on March 28, after doctors diagnosed Caitlin with congestive heart failure.

