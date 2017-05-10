Mississippian to be sentenced in anti...

Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgender hate crime

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Indiana's NewsCenter

For the first time in the U.S., a person will be sentenced on federal hate crimes charges for killing a transgender person. Joshua Vallum is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Monday in Gulfport, Mississippi, after pleading guilty in December to hate crimes charges in the 2015 death of 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Jordan Sat Chris 3
u said no more cheating Sat im looking at it 18
Tattoo May 12 Inkman 1
Concidered "Family" in the workplace. May 11 Fed up employee 1
Government paperwork cooks May 10 Fed up employee 1
Opiates (Nov '13) May 10 Jxx 35
Mississippi Casino Coast Card Drainers (includes May 9 Online Reality Bu... 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,022,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC