Mississippi entrepreneur with cancer helps grieving family
Despite weekly bouts of chemotherapy, a Gulfport man has been doing his best to raise money for the widow of a Saucier man killed in a freak accident just weeks before Christmas. Fred Yelzerton , who owns Furniture Liquidators on Pass Road and already is a cancer survivor, is now fighting to make sure the cancer doesn't spread.
