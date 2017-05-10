Mississippi entrepreneur with cancer ...

Mississippi entrepreneur with cancer helps grieving family

Despite weekly bouts of chemotherapy, a Gulfport man has been doing his best to raise money for the widow of a Saucier man killed in a freak accident just weeks before Christmas. Fred Yelzerton , who owns Furniture Liquidators on Pass Road and already is a cancer survivor, is now fighting to make sure the cancer doesn't spread.

