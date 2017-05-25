Matt McDonell says goodbye to board, ...

Matt McDonell says goodbye to board, and to Ocean Springs

The Ocean Springs alderman talks about the antics of city government and his plans for life after the Board of Aldermen. McDonnell slipped that bit of news in at the tail end of his "No Holds Barred" speech to the Ocean Springs Lions Club that highlighted his career and dished about City Hall .

