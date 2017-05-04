Man with three DUI convictions arrested again, this time on a felony DUI charge
A Pass Christian man faces a felony DUI charge now that police have learned he has been convicted of DUI three times. Gulfport police arrested Brett James Ducote, 36, Friday after a 5:30 a.m. police stop on a traffic violation, Sgt.
