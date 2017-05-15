Man said he was a club promoter, but ...

Man said he was a club promoter, but the DEA gets to keep his cash a " and lots of it

The DEA will receive $268,720 in drug-trafficking proceeds taken in a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Gulfport. Neither Jovares Lamont Griggs nor his girlfriend responded to a summons to show cause why they were entitled to keep money found in her car, which Griggs was driving on Oct. 12, a court document says.

