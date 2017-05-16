Man gets 49 years in anti-transgender hate crime
"The Justice Department will continue its efforts to vindicate the rights of those individuals who are affected by bias motivated crimes". Josh Vallum, a statewide officer of the Latin Kings street gang, will make history Monday when he is sentenced in the first-ever federal hate crime prosecution against the killer of a transgender person.
