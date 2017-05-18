Man arrested holding gas can near ex'...

Man arrested holding gas can near ex's burning house found guilty

18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

When his ex told him to move out, prosecutors say Willie Robinson decided to not just leave but to also burn the house down. This week a Harrison County jury found the 47-year-old Gulfport man guilty of First Degree Arson.

