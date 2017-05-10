Lawsuit claims police brutality
Two Kiln men this week filed a federal lawsuit against the Bay St. Louis Police Department, several individual officers, the city and the mayor seeking $5.6 million after an officer allegedly "choked and beat" one of the men after he made disparaging remarks about the late Chief Mike De Nardo. Thomas Joseph Koenenn, III, and Cody James Koenenn - who is not Kodie Koenenn, who is running for a position on the Diamondhead City Council - filed the case this week in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.
