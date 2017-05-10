Kuren Cordell Keys Kuren Keys Kuren Keys Kuren Kordell Keys Kurrell...

KUREN CORDELL KEYS A/K/A KUREN KEYS A/K/A KUREN K. KEYS A/K/A KUREN KORDELL KEYS A/K/A KURRELL CORDELL KEYS APPELLANT v. STATE OF MISSISSIPPI APPELLEE BEFORE LEE, C.J., FAIR AND WILSON, JJ.ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT: OFFICE OF STATE PUBLIC DEFENDER BY: MOLLIE MCMILLIN ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE: OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL BY: LAURA HOGAN TEDDER DISTRICT ATTORNEY: JOEL SMITH A 1. A jury in the Harrison County Circuit Court convicted Kuren Kordell Keys of two counts of sexual battery.

