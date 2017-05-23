Island Strikz gave people something fun to do after Katrina. Now ita s closing.

Island Strikz Entertainment Center in Gulfport opened with promise in August 2006, just a year after Hurricane Katrina took away so many family attractions, and it will close at the end of the business on May 31. They opened with about 40 employees working at the bowling lanes on Pass Road in East Gulfport. Jay Osman, one of four partners in JJP&L LLC with John Bell, Peter Burns and Larry McGuire, said 11 people now work there and he and the other owners will help them find jobs while they look for a new operator for Island Strikz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.