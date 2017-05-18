He burned down a house so prison will now be his home

A judge has sentenced a Gulfport man to 15 years in prison for burning down his ex-girlfriend's home. Willie Soloman Robinson, 47, was sentenced as a habitual offender after a Harrison County jury found him guilty of first-degree arson for torching a home on 21st Street on March 21, 2015, according to the District Attorney's Office.

