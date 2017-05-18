Gulfport will block street for its fallen officer memorial, one of several on Coast
Members of the Gulfport Police Department remember their fellow officers who have fallen in the line of duty by placing eight roses, one for each officer, at a granite memorial marker in 2014. A similar ceremony is planned for Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|6
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
|u said no more cheating
|May 13
|im looking at it
|18
|Tattoo
|May 12
|Inkman
|1
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|May 11
|Fed up employee
|1
|Government paperwork cooks
|May 10
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Jxx
|35
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC