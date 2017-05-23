Gulfport salutatorian says education was his sane place after death of parents

For 2017 Gulfport Salutatorian Daniel Garcia, excelling through high school became his de facto sanctuary, which enabled him to successfully tackle the challenges and adversity in his life. One of 321 graduates at the Gulfport graduation ceremony Tuesday at the Mississippip Coast Coliseum, Garcia accepted his diploma and high honors three years after both of his parents died.

