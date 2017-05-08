Gulfport man made this move to avoid a head-on collision Saturday night

The man who survived a near head-on collision that caused his SUV to flip several times on Mississippi 53 has been identified as Kenny Craig of Gulfport. Craig, 52, was wearing a seat belt when he was southbound about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in a Lincoln Navigator near Fazzio's Farm and Home Center and the Saucier-Lizana Road intersection, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

