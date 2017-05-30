Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra will host Sounds by the Sea
Patriotic music will fill the air when the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Sounds by the Sea concerts Memorial Day weekend. Under the direction of conductor Peter Rubardt, the orchestra will perform musical selections in honor of military members and their families.
