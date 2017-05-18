Gulf Coast Oyster Festival gives back...

Gulf Coast Oyster Festival gives back to 2 organizations

22 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

On Thursday, two organizations received generous donations from the organizers of the inaugural Gulf Coast Oyster Cook-off and Festival. The Nativity School Foundation and Back Bay Mission both received $1,000 each during an event at the Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport.

