Gang members in George and Greene counties plead guilty to meth-trafficking

13 hrs ago

Tykail "Ty" Moye, 23; Tarsen Deveal Fairley, 29; Darrell "Weezy" Dennis, 31; and Timothy Havard, 41, all of George County, and Melvin "Hotboy" Walker, 28, of Greene County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Each is facing up to 20 years in prison and $1 million in fines.

