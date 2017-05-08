Gang members in George and Greene counties plead guilty to meth-trafficking
Tykail "Ty" Moye, 23; Tarsen Deveal Fairley, 29; Darrell "Weezy" Dennis, 31; and Timothy Havard, 41, all of George County, and Melvin "Hotboy" Walker, 28, of Greene County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Each is facing up to 20 years in prison and $1 million in fines.
