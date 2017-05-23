Felixa s Restaurant opens in Gulfport this weekend
The food and atmosphere that have made Felix's Restaurant and Oyster Bar in New Orleans a classic are being replicated at the beach in Gulfport beginning this weekend. The restaurant on U.S. 90, west of Cowan Road, will open Friday if possible to have the inspections complete in time and by Saturday for certain, said Robbie Orgeron, area director for Felix's.
