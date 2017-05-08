Deputies say man admitted severely beating his roommate
Harrison County Deputies arrested Matthew Scott Hale, 29, on a felony charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly confessed to severely beating his roommate. A news release from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Sunday to the report of an assault at a residence on Thomas Lawton Road.
