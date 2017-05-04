Coroner IDs mother who died in Gulfport house fire
Erica Jene Trahan, a mother of three children and a health and beauty products consultant, is the woman who died in an early Wednesday house fire in the Windsong subdivision. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove, who confirmed her identity Friday, said he does not yet have a cause of death for the 38-year-old woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|repo man
|Thu
|wheelman for hire
|2
|Looking for Wendy Rayner
|May 1
|SeaBee
|1
|One good 'Tern' - Rare birds' return ruffles fe...
|Apr 30
|Charles Gray
|1
|weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Liking
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Apr 29
|ur a bitch
|15
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|Alderaanman
|73
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|LVNC2003
|34
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC