Coast restaurant scene buzzing
Oysters are on the grill, and the staff is getting ready to roll. Felix's Restaurant and Oyster Bar is set to open it's doors in the old Ajax location on Highway 90 in Gulfport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|7 hr
|HardWood
|198
|Gulfport Airport
|May 30
|oldladyinblue
|1
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
|MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11)
|May 26
|NAME CHANGE
|104
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC