Casino revenue on the rise, and Islan...

Casino revenue on the rise, and Island View breaks ground on new beach casino

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sunherald.com

In a double dose of positive news for the South Mississippi's casino industry. Site work is now underway on a south casino at Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport, and Coast casinos posted their best April casino revenue since 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tattoo 4 hr Hermit 4
News Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend... May 16 Gremlin 5
James Jordan May 13 Chris 3
u said no more cheating May 13 im looking at it 18
Concidered "Family" in the workplace. May 11 Fed up employee 1
Government paperwork cooks May 10 Fed up employee 1
Opiates (Nov '13) May 10 Jxx 35
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Harrison County was issued at May 21 at 3:48AM CDT

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC