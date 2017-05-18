Casino revenue on the rise, and Island View breaks ground on new beach casino
In a double dose of positive news for the South Mississippi's casino industry. Site work is now underway on a south casino at Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport, and Coast casinos posted their best April casino revenue since 2007.
