BYU signs Chipola College guard Jahshire Hardnett

Coach Dave Rose announced Tuesday that Jahshire Hardnett has signed a National Letter of Intent and will play for the Cougars this season. A 6-foot guard from Gulfport, Mississippi, Hardnett averaged 13 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida.

