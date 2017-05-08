BYU signs Chipola College guard Jahshire Hardnett

Coach Dave Rose announced Tuesday that Jahshire Hardnett has signed a National Letter of Intent and will play for the Cougars this season. A 6-foot guard from Gulfport, Mississippi, Hardnett averaged 13 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida.

