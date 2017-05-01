Beach crews began the sand removal process Monday morning.
Saturday's high winds and Sunday's storms blew truckloads of sand from the water's edge up to the seawall and on to Hwy. 90. Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said the weekend weather was "like a tropical event" and caused similar damage to the beach from Pass Christian to Biloxi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
