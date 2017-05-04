Are you descended from one of the a bridesa of Biloxi?
A century after the Mayflower sailed from England to America, a group of young French women arrived in Biloxi aboard a ship called the LaBaleine. The coastal settlement in 1721 became the northern Gulf's equivalent of Plymouth Rock for the French colony of Louisiana, says Randall Ladnier in his new book, "The Brides of La Baleine."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|repo man
|May 4
|wheelman for hire
|2
|Looking for Wendy Rayner
|May 1
|SeaBee
|1
|One good 'Tern' - Rare birds' return ruffles fe...
|Apr 30
|Charles Gray
|1
|weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Liking
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Apr 29
|ur a bitch
|15
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|Alderaanman
|73
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|LVNC2003
|34
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC