Are you descended from one of the a bridesa of Biloxi?

A century after the Mayflower sailed from England to America, a group of young French women arrived in Biloxi aboard a ship called the LaBaleine. The coastal settlement in 1721 became the northern Gulf's equivalent of Plymouth Rock for the French colony of Louisiana, says Randall Ladnier in his new book, "The Brides of La Baleine."

