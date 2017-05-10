61-year-old graduate: "I just want to keep learning"
Thomas Loll, 20, his mother Esther Faye Clay-Arant, 37, and grandmother, Diane Robinson, 61, will graduate this week from college. Loll will get an associate's degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Clay-Arant and Robinson with bachelor's degrees from University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University, respectively.
