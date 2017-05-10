61-year-old graduate: "I just want to...

61-year-old graduate: "I just want to keep learning"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Thomas Loll, 20, his mother Esther Faye Clay-Arant, 37, and grandmother, Diane Robinson, 61, will graduate this week from college. Loll will get an associate's degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Clay-Arant and Robinson with bachelor's degrees from University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tattoo 7 hr Inkman 1
Concidered "Family" in the workplace. 22 hr Fed up employee 1
u said no more cheating Wed seed driller humored 16
Government paperwork cooks Wed Fed up employee 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Wed Jxx 35
James Jordan Wed Chris 1
Mississippi Casino Coast Card Drainers (includes Tue Online Reality Bu... 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC