4,000 square foot home in west Gulfport catches fire overnight
A large home being renovated in west Gulfport caught fire early Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Chris Henderson with the Gulfport Fire Department says crews were called to the two-story home on Hardy Avenue around 1 a.m. after a neighbor awoke to popping noises and the smell of smoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Tattoo
|May 21
|Hermit
|4
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
|u said no more cheating
|May 13
|im looking at it
|18
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Jxx
|35
|Mississippi Casino Coast Card Drainers (includes
|May 9
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC