$1M bond for man accused of killing woman inside Gulfport apartment

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified a woman found dead in an upstairs apartment on Lindh Road, and Gulfport police have arrested a man on murder charge in connection with the case. Kari Whitley, 43, of Gulfport, was found inside of her apartment at Legacy at Gulf Pointe on Wednesday afternoon, Hargrove said Police went to the apartments at 3 p.m. after receiving a 911 call in reference to a suspicious death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.