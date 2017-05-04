$1M bond for man accused of killing woman inside Gulfport apartment
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified a woman found dead in an upstairs apartment on Lindh Road, and Gulfport police have arrested a man on murder charge in connection with the case. Kari Whitley, 43, of Gulfport, was found inside of her apartment at Legacy at Gulf Pointe on Wednesday afternoon, Hargrove said Police went to the apartments at 3 p.m. after receiving a 911 call in reference to a suspicious death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Wendy Rayner
|May 1
|SeaBee
|1
|One good 'Tern' - Rare birds' return ruffles fe...
|Apr 30
|Charles Gray
|1
|weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Liking
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Apr 29
|ur a bitch
|15
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|Alderaanman
|73
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|LVNC2003
|34
|enoughs enough
|Apr 25
|i dare you to let...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC