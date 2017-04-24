Women build home to help someone a be...

Women build home to help someone a better their livesa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

As a real estate broker, Tashia McGinn is used to selling homes. But a couple times a year, she likes to help build them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) 5 hr Sandy Goodwin 72
u said no more cheating 5 hr coldplay 6
Opiates (Nov '13) Wed LVNC2003 34
enoughs enough Tue i dare you to let... 3
lets move on then Apr 22 Dude 5
Not a single one Apr 22 enoughs enough 16
i love yous Apr 22 im waiting 8
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at April 27 at 2:05PM CDT

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC