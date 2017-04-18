Woman admits she had 5 kilos of cocai...

Woman admits she had 5 kilos of cocaine hidden in her SUV

A woman who had told a Harrison County deputy she was heading to the beach, but hadn't packed for a beach trip, has admitted she was traveling with 5 kilos of cocaine. Sara Elisa Ceron, 30, arrested Oct. 3 on Interstate 10 near the Woolmarket exit, pleaded guilty Tuesday to interstate travel in aid of drug racketeering.

