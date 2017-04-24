Winn Dixie to close Pass Road store i...

Winn Dixie to close Pass Road store in Gulfport. Is it the only one?

Winn Dixie Store #1512 at 1444 East Pass Road will close on May 16, a store manager confirmed Friday. Workers at four other stores in South Mississippi polled said they were not closing.

