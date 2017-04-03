We ate with Shuckers players and tested new stadium food. It was a home run.
Tyler Spurlin and Tristan Archer participate in a taste test of food that will be served at MGM Park during the 2017 Shuckers season. Pork sandwiches and muffulettas plus red beans and rice sausage are some of the food available at MGM Park during the Shuckers baseball season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 5
|DeadGulf
|32
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Apr 5
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC