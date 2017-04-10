Water-contact advisories issued in Gulfport, Pass Christian
The advisories cover from Fort Henry Avenue to Elliot Street in Pass Christian and from Alfonso Drive to Arkansas Avenue in Gulfport. Those segments of beach are not closed but there may be a risk of illness to those who swim there.
