Waitr food service delivery app now a...

Waitr food service delivery app now available on the coast

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A new app called Waitr is available now on the coast to deliver food from your favorite restaurant right to your door. "I think it'll appeal more to people at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
u insulted me 1 hr come clear it up 1
tears 1 hr come clear it up 2
save him please 3 hr last chance 8
News Bay official pleads 'no contest' to DUI charge (May '16) 5 hr Al B 5
Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09) Apr 9 Daryllandry 4
Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ... Apr 5 debra allen 1
Scott Heavner Mar 31 Curious 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC