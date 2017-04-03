This WWII vet lost his wallet, but Gulfport stepped in to help
At some point as he made his way through Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport early one morning in March, 92-year-old Stan Bridges' wallet left his pocket. When it came time to board his plane, he realized it was gone, along with his cash, health card and identification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Wed
|DeadGulf
|32
|Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ...
|Wed
|debra allen
|1
|Scott Heavner
|Mar 31
|Curious
|1
|Road to Chevron complete and more development o...
|Mar 30
|Better thinking
|1
|Alysa carsley
|Mar 27
|Guest
|1
|coning out of the closet
|Mar 26
|Denny
|2
|Keesler Air Force Base 1980's (May '10)
|Mar 25
|Karenmac
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC