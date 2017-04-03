Recio Romandez'e Hayes

A taxi driver was robbed in Gulfport early Thursday morning after a passenger was unable to pay the cab fare, police said. Sgt. Joshua Bromen, with the Gulfport Police Department, said the robbery happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 7th Ave. and 31st St. The cab driver reported a passenger took cash from him after the passenger was unable to pay his cab fare.

