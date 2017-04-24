Pass Christian police investigate accident that killed 30-year-old woman
Iris Franklin, 30, of Pass Christian died after her Toyota collided Friday night on U.S. 90 with a westbound Ford Explorer. Pass Christian police said in a news release that Franklin was trying to pull onto U.S. 90 from Church Avenue when the Explorer hit her car on the driver's side.
