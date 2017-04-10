No jail time for Realtor who drove aw...

No jail time for Realtor who drove away after hitting woman

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Realtor Diane Carpenter was convicted in County Court on Wednesday of leaving the scene of an accident that seriously injured a woman, but Carpenter received no jail time. Judge Gaston Hewes accepted a Gulfport prosecutor's recommendation that Carpenter's 180-day sentence be suspended as long as she completes a drug and alcohol assessment and follows the instructions from that result.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) Tue tripleccc 33
Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09) Apr 9 Daryllandry 4
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Apr 9 420 kid 5
Cedar lake Harley shop Apr 9 Tony 1
Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ... Apr 5 debra allen 1
Scott Heavner Mar 31 Curious 1
News Road to Chevron complete and more development o... Mar 30 Better thinking 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC