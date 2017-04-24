Murder suspect out on bond arrested o...

Murder suspect out on bond arrested on burglary charges

10 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A man accused in a Gulfport murder was one of five suspects arrested in connection with two vehicle burglaries in Harrison County on Tuesday. Gary Perkins, 20, is accused of shooting 38-year-old Chavis Allen to death in June 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

