Murder suspect out on bond arrested on burglary charges
A man accused in a Gulfport murder was one of five suspects arrested in connection with two vehicle burglaries in Harrison County on Tuesday. Gary Perkins, 20, is accused of shooting 38-year-old Chavis Allen to death in June 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|LVNC2003
|34
|u said no more cheating
|Tue
|coldplay
|4
|enoughs enough
|Tue
|i dare you to let...
|3
|lets move on then
|Apr 22
|Dude
|5
|Not a single one
|Apr 22
|enoughs enough
|16
|i love yous
|Apr 22
|im waiting
|8
|u insulted me
|Apr 21
|come clear it up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC