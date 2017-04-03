Memorials ensure the slain, their families wona t be forgotten
Keon Rashod Bryant, 19, was shot to death in Gulfport on March 24, 2015. His parents founded the Under His Wings-KRB Foundation to remember him and other homicide victims and to help survivors cope with their loss.
