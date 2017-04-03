Man wanted for questioning in teena s...

Man wanted for questioning in teena s killing arrested on drug charge

15 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A man wanted on a felony drug possession charge and for questioning in a case involving the shooting death of a Gulfport teenager turned himself in to Biloxi police Monday, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said. Boykin and his girlfriend, Tracey Dubose, were wanted for questioning in a murder investigation involving Dubose's son in the March 20 killing of 17-year-old TyJuan Johnson on Hopewell Lane in Gulfport.

