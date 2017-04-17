Man found not guilty said he shot into the air, not at people
Robert Echols is a free man since a Harrison County jury found him not guilty of firing shots at five people at a Gulfport gas station in 2014. Echols, 58, was at a Shell station next to Home Depot, and he did fire shots, but they were warning shots because he thought he was in danger, attorney Phil Wittmann said Monday.
