Man found not guilty said he shot int...

Man found not guilty said he shot into the air, not at people

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Robert Echols is a free man since a Harrison County jury found him not guilty of firing shots at five people at a Gulfport gas station in 2014. Echols, 58, was at a Shell station next to Home Depot, and he did fire shots, but they were warning shots because he thought he was in danger, attorney Phil Wittmann said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anb 14 min we know we can 7
Opiates (Nov '13) Apr 11 Anonymous 33
Review: Diesel Injection Of South Ms (Apr '09) Apr 9 Daryllandry 4
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Apr 9 420 kid 5
Cedar lake Harley shop Apr 9 Tony 1
Help needed to find child born November 1967 - ... Apr 5 debra allen 1
Scott Heavner Mar 31 Curious 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC