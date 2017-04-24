Key Democrat hopes to include bonds in special session
The state Senate's minority leader said Wednesday he hopes Gov. Phil Bryant allows the Legislature to consider a bond bill in the upcoming special session. Via social media, the Republican governor announced late Tuesday he would call a special session on June 5 to take up the three budget bills that died during the 2017 regular session that ended in late March.
